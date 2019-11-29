Dubuque nonprofit selling Roshek Building to Heartland Financial, Cottingham & Butler

Two major companies in Dubuque are prepared to buy the Roshek Building from a non-profit called Dubuque Initiatives.

TV9 explained the relationship between the city of Dubuque and DI last November. It has stepped in to make many projects in Dubuque happen since it was formed in 1980.

That includes buying and renovating the Roshek Building 10 years ago. DI received $21 million in state tax credits to do this work.

The building now houses IBM and other companies. Now city documents show Heartland Financial and Cottingham & Butler want to buy the building from DI.

These two companies already have office space inside the Roshek Building. A city document explains the two companies want to buy the building due to growth. Both companies would move employees to the building and take up more space.

According to the city document, the companies are committed to investing $2.8 million dollars into the building through 2021. They will also create 32 full-time positions and maintain those through June 2030.

The city is committed to building a 500-space parking structure.

This will come before the Dubuque City Council on Monday to set a public hearing for December 16.