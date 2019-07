The Dubuque City Council is moving ahead with plans to create a new biking and hiking trail.

The trail will go along the north side of Chavenelle Road between the Northwest Arterial and Seippel Road. The city is working with the Iowa Department of Transportation to construct it.

Dubuque will pay a little more $200,000, while the DOT will pay about $700,000.

Construction should begin in the spring of 2020 and be completed later that same year.