Dubuque mom charged after marijuana found in son's backpack at school, police say

A Dubuque mother was charged with child endangerment after police said administrators found marijuana in her son's backpack at school.

On March 4, authorities were called to Prescott Elementary School after a staff member saw a partial marijuana blunt while helping the student unpack.

According to a police report, the child told authorities his mom, Latoya Maxson, smokes marijuana when she gets stressed, but it's unclear as to how the blunt got into her son's backpack.

According to a police report, Maxson said it's possible that the blunt could "have dropped into his bag by accident."

Police said Maxson admitted that she smokes marijuana, but does it away from her son. She said he knows the difference between marijuana and cigarettes.

On April 2, Maxson was charged with child endangerment, according to court records. Bail was set in the amount of $3,500. Jail records show she has since bonded out.