Dubuque mechanic accused of trying to trade sex for repairs

Police in Dubuque on Wednesday arrested a mechanic accused of harassing a woman, hoping to trade sex for car repairs.

KDTH Radio reports a woman went to the Midas on John F. Kennedy Road last month, where 30-year-old Kenneth Hess worked.

She met with Hess and the manager for car repairs.

She said Hess contacted her saying he found another problem but would fix it for free if she came back on Sunday.

After she left her car at the garage a second time, Hess texted her canceling the repair saying he thought it was a "different type of deal" before sending a sexually suggestive text.

He now faces 3rd-degree harassment.

