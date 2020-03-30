Dubuque mayor, healthcare officials provide update on COVID-19 response

Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol hosted a news conference on Monday, alongside major healthcare providers in the area, to provide an update to their response to the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

Roy D. Buol, Mayor of Dubuque (Courtesy: City of Dubuque)

These healthcare leaders wanted to get the message across that hospitals in the area are preparing in case there's a surge in positive cases.

In the press conference, they mentioned that the main priority in hospitals right now is to contain the virus. They are attempting that by restricting visits and screening staff members. ​The next step is preparation in case there's a surge. Right now they are turning single rooms into double rooms and saving masks and protective equipment by postponing non-essential surgeries.

Even though they are preparing in case more people test positive, they said the winning formula is that people need to follow the social distancing guidelines the governor and health officials have been pushing, and simply stay at home as much as possible.