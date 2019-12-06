Dubuque mayor asked county attorney to investigate city council member

City of Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol is calling for an investigation into Councilman Jake Rios for releasing information shared in closed session meetings.

Dubuque City Hall on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

In early November, Rios released several documents giving insight into why some city council members wanted to fire Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen. Among those documents were audio recordings from closed sessions where Buol and council members debated whether to open an investigation into Van Milligen.

Buol says Iowa Code bans releasing those recordings of closed sessions. He wrote a letter to Rios on November 7 stating, "This letter serves to inform you that I am referring your disclosure of confidential closed session and personnel information to the County Attorney's Office." Buol is calling for an investigation to determine if Rios should be removed from office or criminally prosecuted for "nonfelonious misconduct in office".

Dubuque County Attorney CJ May III told TV9 he is currently researching the law and facts surrounding this matter.

Buol's letter also orders Rios to "cease and desist from further conduct in violation of your statutory duties."

Buol has not responded to an email seeking comment.

In an email TV9 obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, council member Ric Jones seemed to agree with Buol. He asked the County Attorney to "move quickly to deal with the unlawful breach of confidentiality" by Rios.

Jones has not responded to a TV9 email seeking comment.

Rios maintains he had the right to disclose information as a whistleblower. He said, "It was my duty as a public servant to whistleblow what had gone on, to the press if need be."

He is specifically talking about his concerns with the way Van Milligen handled sexual harassment complaints from Dubuque Police Captain Abby Simon. Rios says Van Milligen created a captain's position to specifically promote Simon in order to cover up her allegations that she was skipped over for promotions.

Rios also says he went to the FBI with his concerns about how Van Milligen handled those claims.

TV9 also reached out to council members Brett Shaw, David Resnick, and Luis Del Toro for comment, but none have responded.