Dubuque man who attacked jogger takes plea deal to avoid jail time

The man accused of attacking a Dubuque jogger who turned down his romantic advances took a plea deal to avoid jail time.

Greg Langel entered an Alford plea to simple assault, meaning he does not admit guilt but admits there is enough evidence to likely convict him.

Prosecutors say Langel approached a jogger in Dubuque last summer, told her she was beautiful and then asked for her phone number. When she refused, police say he grabbed the woman who then kicked Langel and ran away.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors are recommending a suspended prison sentence, which means Langel would not go to jail. He would also face probation and a no-contact order for the victim.

Langel will be sentenced on August 2nd.