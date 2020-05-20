Dubuque man sentenced to over 12 years for selling cocaine near parks, schools

A man was sentenced to over a dozen years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a cocaine charge, according to prosecutors.

Jerry Towns, 31, of Dubuque, pleaded guilty to distributing cocaine in December 2019. He was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison.

Towns received the sentence in part by being found by the judge in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Iowa as a "career offender." This was due to two prior felonies for cocaine distribution, along with 11 other criminal convictions as an adult.

Prosecutors said that Towns had distributed the drug near parks or schools on four occasions between 2017 and 2018. He was caught in 2018 by law enforcement while riding in somebody's vehicle. At around the same time, other officers were planning on searching Towns' home. He alerted his girlfriend, telling her to remove a gun and cocaine from the house, according to prosecutors. She was stopped by law enforcement while leaving the house with the items.

Towns is being held in Linn County Jail pending transfer.