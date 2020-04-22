Dubuque man sentenced to 15 months in prison for illegal possession of a gun while using methamphetamine

A Dubuque man was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison on April 21, for illegally possessing a gun while using methamphetamine.

Darien Henkel, 23, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user. Officials said that statements at the sentencing showed that Henkel was arrested the same day he stole a gun from a family member. Henkel had the gun in his pants at the time of arrest. He also admitted to regular methamphetamine use.

Henkel must serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.