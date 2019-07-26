Dubuque man hiking 22 miles on Sunday to raise money for veterans

A Dubuque man is hiking 22 miles on Sunday, July 28 to honor and raise money for the Veterans Freedom Center.

Mike Clasen plans to hike the Heritage Trail starting in Dyersville at 10 a.m. With each mile, he's going to add pennies to his backpack. At the end of the trek, he plans to have $100 worth of pennies.

That money will go toward the Freedom Center's Million Penny Campaign, which has been going on throughout the month of July.

Clasen says people can come to show him support on Sunday by wishing him good luck, hiking with him, or even by donating.

"If people just want to come, and even if you don’t want to do the walk and just support when we shove off, that’s great," he said. "And if you want to walk a mile and go back that’s perfectly fine too."

Clasen chose to hike 22 miles to raise awareness that 22 veterans commit suicide each day.