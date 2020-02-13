Dubuque man gets two years of probation for threatening middle school students on social media

A Dubuque man will serve two years of probation for threatening students on social media last month.

Curtavion Saunders, 20, pleaded guilty to a charge of 1st-degree harassment.

On January 13th, authorities said he posted a warning telling students at Jefferson Middle School not to go to school the next day, or they would 'be in ashes, pure death.'

The Dubuque school district delayed classes 2 hours until authorities determined the threat was not credible.

Investigators used Saunders' cell phone to link him to the posts.