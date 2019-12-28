Dubuque man charged with attempted murder after alleged shooting

A man received multiple charges after a Christmas Eve incident where he allegedly shot at a home west of downtown, according to law enforcement.

Earnest Jones Hunt, Jr, 18, of Dubuque, was arrested on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, and charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, two counts of going armed with intent, two counts of carrying weapons, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, interference with official acts causing injury, assault on persons in certain occupations while displaying a weapon, and another controlled substance violation.

At around 6:26 p.m. on December 24, 2019, Dubuque Police officers were sent to a report of shots fired at a home located at 515 Almond Street. Upon arrival, officers noted that three bullets had struck the home and entered the building. A fourth bullet hit the steps to the house.

A woman and her two children were inside the home at the time of the incident.

Police used traffic cameras to identify Hunt as being in the area during the afternoon of December 24. He allegedly was seen running from the area around the time of the shooting. He was later located using those cameras on December 25, when he was located and arrested on the drug charges.

Officers said another man told them during their investigation that he had been shot at by a man who matched Hunt's description on December 24. The man ran to his girlfriend's house, which was 515 Almond Street, after which Hunt allegedly called him several times at around 5:51 p.m. on Facebook Messenger in order to entice him to come outside.

Hunt was located on December 25 during a traffic stop on a vehicle that he had been seen getting into earlier in the day. During that stop, a police officer patted Hunt down to check for weapons, allegedly finding multiple packages of crack cocaine, weighing a total of around 2.5 grams, on his person in a front pocket of his sweatshirt.

Hunt is being held at the Dubuque County Jail on a total of $539,000 bond.