Dubuque man charged in crash which killed mother, unborn child

A Dubuque man is facing a vehicular homicide charge following a crash that killed a woman and her unborn child.

John Hoffman, 69, is charged with homicide by vehicle, nonconsensual termination of a pregnancy and serious injury by vehicle.

The crash happened on Nov. 9 on Highway 52 South near Bradel Cove.

Hannah Ruggeberg, 20, and her unborn child died. Another 3-year-old child was seriously injured. A criminal complaint shows the unborn child was about 28-weeks old.

The complaint says Hoffman was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Hoffman is being held on a $250,000 cash bond in the Dubuque County Jail. If convicted on all charges, he could face up to 40 years in prison.