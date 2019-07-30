Dubuque man charged for not telling partner about his HIV status

Prosecutors in Dubuque are charging a man after he had a sexual relationship with a woman without telling her he was HIV positive.

Police arrested Frederick Moore, 32, over the weekend for criminal transmission of an infectious disease to another person, according to court records.

The woman first reported this in May, saying she only found out Moore's status after she went with him to a doctor's visit. She claims he never told her himself and found out after a doctor asked Moore if he was still taking his medication.