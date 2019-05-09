Dubuque man arrested for threatening to blow up hospital, White House

A Dubuque man is facing charges after police said he threatened to blow up Mercy Hospital and the White House.

Police records show Christian Delatorre, 25, also made a threat toward President Donald Trump.

A criminal complaint shows he made the threats while he was a patient at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque on May 3.

A member of the secret service came to Mercy Hospital to talk to Delatorre about the threats he reportedly made toward the president and the White House, according to the complaint.

According to court papers, the agent told police Delatorre said he was going to blow up the White House in order to kill President Donald Trump. The agent found Delatorre had a Greyhound bus ticket reservation from Dubuque to Washington DC saved on his phone.

Police said Delatorre had floor plans of the White House and markings of where he would put the bombs. He allegedly had plans to drop bombs on the White House using a drone.

He was charged with making the threats. He was arrested Wednesday on local and federal charges pertaining to the threats, police said.

Dubuque Police believe there is a mental health component involved in this case.