A Dubuque man has been arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl from Fayette County.

Scott Allan Marcov, 25, was arrested by Dubuque police on February 4, 2020, and charged with sexual abuse by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office. In July of 2019, deputies investigated a sexual assault involving a 6-year-old from Clermont that happened a few years prior to it being reported.

Marcov is being held on a $15,000 bond in Fayette County.