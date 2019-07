Authorities in Dubuque arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a young girl.

According to the FDLE, Florida's crime rate dropped 9 percent compared to 2017. (Pixabay)

32-year-old Brandon Finger faces multiple charges. According to the criminal complaint, he allegedly abused a girl younger than 10 multiple times in 2014.

The girl told investigators he would bribe her with candy and ice cream to keep her quiet. He denies the allegations.