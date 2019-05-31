Dubuque man who threatened White House, hospital pleads not guilty

The man who threatened to blow up the White House and a Dubuque hospital pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Police say Christian Delatorre, 25, made the threats on May 3 while he was a patient at Mercy Medical Center in Dubuque, including one toward President Trump.

A criminal complaint shows a Secret Service agent questioned Delatorre and learned he had a bus ticket from Dubuque to Washington D.C. on his phone.

He also had floor plans for the White House that showed markings where he would place the bombs, but KDTH Radio reports he pleaded not guilty to making threats against the president.

His federal trial is scheduled for July 22.