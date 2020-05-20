Dubuque long term care facility confirms more COVID-19 cases

Staff at Dubuque Specialty Care are confirming more cases of COVID-19 at their facility.

They say a total of 40 residents and nine employees have now tested positive for the virus.

The center learned of its first positive test back on April 23rd.

Staff say since then they have been following all guidance from the CDC and the Iowa Department of Public Health.

That center is the only one with an outbreak in Dubuque County.

Right now, there are a total of 37 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state. That means each of those centers has at least 3 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are 5 outbreaks reported in Linn County and 4 in Black Hawk County. Polk County has the most in the state with 7.