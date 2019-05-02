Dubuque library exploring west end expansion through phone survey

The Dubuque Carnegie Stout Public Library is conducting a phone survey to learn what people think of its services, including if a west end site is needed.

Library Director Susan Henricks says a 2006 survey showed there was support for a west end site, however, there was also overwhelming support for a renovation of the current library. Both couldn't be done, so the library went with the renovation, according to Henricks.

Since then, the library has made efforts to make its services available to the west end of town.

"We have a drop-off/pick-up point at Kennedy Mall, we have material returns at the mall, at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, and at Asbury Plaza Hy-Vee," she explained.

She's eager to see what people say about expansion in the survey. It will also ask for opinions on the library's programs and services.

Calls for this survey are being made out of New Jersey and Nebraska, so Henricks hopes people will still pick up their phones if they see those area codes on their caller ID. The survey will be complete when about 400 responses are received.