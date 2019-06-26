Dubuque library ditches fine for overdue items, will still charge for lost, damaged materials

The Dubuque Carnegie-Stout Public Library is getting rid of overdue fines on July 1, but it will still charge for lost or damaged items.

The library's main reason for ditching fines is to increase access. Library Director Susan Henricks says a trial run of having no fines proves it works toward achieving that goal.

In January 2018 before the trial run, the library had nearly 8,000 borrowers under the age of 18. After the trial, in January 2019, there were more than 9,000 borrowers under 18.

Henricks says fines are also costly for her employees to process and keep track of. However, the library will still charge for lost or damaged items.

"We have a lot of items that could become damaged or just lost, and those we must charge for because it would be cost-prohibitive for us to try to replace them all, so we do charge for those," Henricks said.

The city council approved an extra $60,000 for the library's budget so the absence of income from the fines wouldn't be felt.

Henricks says she looks forward to her employees using the time they would've spent processing fines on positive programming.