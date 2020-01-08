Dubuque library adjusting to new e-book rules from publishers

The Carnegie Stout Public Library reported that their fastest growing collection is e-books.

However, last November, MacMillian, a major publisher, placed an embargo on all e-books that made it harder and more expensive for libraries to buy copies of their e-books.

Library director Susan Henricks said restrictive selling policies are not limited to just one publisher. Harper Collins only allows for 26 digital checkouts of an individual title before the library must buy another copy. Amazon, the largest e-book seller of all, doesn’t even sell to libraries.

In the end, most e-books cost around five times as much as a printed copy of a book, according to library officials.

With e-books becoming more popular, the library is doing what they can to keep up with the public.

"We're looking at every single item and the turnover rate and how many times does it check out," Hendricks said. "We're doing quite an in-depth statistical analysis of our collection so that we can find areas to pare down and reallocate funds so that we can support digital services."

This process is expected to take about six months and is already about halfway done.