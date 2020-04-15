Dubuque laboratory begins quick turnaround coronavirus testing

United Clinical Laboratories in Dubuque has started performing quick turnaround coronavirus tests.

(Image: CDC / MGN)

Before, these tests would be sent to the State Hygienic Lab, where it would take around two days to get the results. Now, health care providers in Dubuque performing tests at UCL can get results in just two hours.

Dr. Daniel Slagel, medical director at UCL, said this really helps health professionals and patients.

"That's great news for patients and for their physicians, to get that result right away," Slagel said. "They don't have to wait a few days they can plan right away with what results they get."

The labs have enough testing equipment to collect the samples, but there's an issue: they are lacking the reagents, or ingredients, needed to actually run the tests.

"Those things are in short supply nationally, so we have to do a little rationing here at first and we're really trying to reserve our local testing to our sickest patients," Slagel said.

Since they are trying to save their materials for patients with severe symptoms, they are still sending the tests performed on people with mild symptoms to the State Hygienic Lab.

However, Slagel said he is hoping they will get the necessary materials soon.

"We have gotten some reassurances from the manufacturers that they're gearing up and scaling up their production of those things to meet the demand," Slagel said.