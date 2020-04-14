Dubuque hotel industry struggles to stay afloat amid pandemic

Hotels have suffered substantial losses due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, including in eastern Iowa.

A view of the exterior of the Dubuque Grand Harbor Resort and Waterpark, showing waterslides that exit and re-enter the building. Occupancy at the hotel has been much lower than normal due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Photo date: Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

According to Travel Dubuque, there has only been a 30 percent occupancy rate at hotels in the city since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Steve Geisz, general manager at the Grand Harbor Resort and Waterpark, said his hotel is a prime example of this.

"We've had a handful of guests each week," Geisz said. "It's been very low, extremely low compared to this time of the year. "

For that reason, the resort is only working with 10 employees at the moment. Usually, it has around 130 to 150 workers this time of the year.

Geisz says the management is hoping that, by May 1, things will start slowly going back to normal in the hospitality industry. This includes bringing back employees who were furloughed. In the meantime, and to try and get the ball rolling, they will be offering discounts to travelers who stay at the hotel.

"We are going to offer that because our waterpark is shut down and that is our largest amenity, so we're going to put out some very discounted rates through the end of May," Geisz said.

These are the discounts given out to employees and friends and family, which means that a night at the resort could cost someone over $100 less than it would normally run.