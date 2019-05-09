Dubuque hospital optimistic about new rule requiring drug companies to reveal prices in ads

Pharmaceutical companies will have to list a drug's price in TV commercials under a new rule announced by President Trump. One Dubuque hospital believes this will create more transparency for consumers.

MGN Image

The rule requires drugmakers to disclose in a commercial the price of a drug if it costs more than $35 for a month's supply.

MercyOne Pharmacy Director Kara Nadermann says it should help consumers make better decisions about medications with their providers. She believes it's a step in the right direction to creating more transparency.

"We really feel like this is a good step forward in increasing transparency for drugmakers and drug companies and pricing," Nadermann said.

However, she does want to remind patients that the prices they see on commercials won't necessarily be what they pay out of pocket.

"It'll be important for patients to talk to their providers, talk to their pharmacist about what the price for them would be," she said. "There's a lot of different factors that go into that, and one of them is the insurance."

The rule does require a disclaimer to play in the commercial to note prices could be different for people who have insurance.