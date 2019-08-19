Dubuque hopes to be final stop for RAGBRAI 2020

The city of Dubuque is hoping to be the final stop of RAGBRAI 2020, having been nearly a decade since it's hosted the iconic event.

The city of Dubuque would like to host the final day of RAGBRAI 2020. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

While the last stop is a monumental moment in the race, it's also known for being notoriously quick.

“People are not hanging out," David Hartig, a local bike enthusiast and employee of Bicycle World, said. "They’re rolling in, they want to finish, check it off their list, get in the car, go home and take a real shower."

Still, Hartig thinks it would be exciting for Dubuque to be the last stop.

"What we like about it is it gets more people from Dubuque on bikes," Hartig said. "There's likely to be lots of people who want to have a go, put their toe in the water. To be able to go out one day and ride back and finish in their hometown or the town they live in is all a positive.”

Travel Dubuque CEO Keith Rahe is thinking about the impact on the local economy.

"We get a lot of people that come in the week before, because a lot of people will come in and they’ll leave their vehicles here, and they’ll get on charter buses and take off," Rahe said. "We do get quite an influx of people the weekend before."

In spite of the lack of an overnight stop, Rahe thinks Dubuque would still benefit toward the end of the week's ride.

“A lot of families and people come in that are going to pick up these riders and they’re in here on Thursday and Friday already, so we do get a nice impact with that," Rahe said.

RAGBRAI would announce the route in January, according to Rahe, and then the city would work out logistics.

"There would be a lot of work we would do on the front-end," Cori Burbach, Assistant City Manager, said. "Getting the route ready, making sure the streets are safe for the bikers to come in."

The city's main priority would be providing a secure environment for the event.

"During the actual event when RAGBRAI comes into town, it would be a lot of security and just making sure that everybody’s safe while they’re here," Burbach said.

In 2010, Dubuque hosted the last day and the ride ended at the American Trust Plaza in the Port of Dubuque. In 1993 the ride ended on Chaplain Schmitt Island.