Dubuque homeowner relieved city expanded Urban Revitalization District

Doing home renovations can increase property value, but that also typically means higher property taxes, but that's not the case for more homeowners in Dubuque after the city recently approved an expansion of the city's Urban Revitalization District.

In an Urban Revitalization District, when property owners make improvements that increase the property value, they don't have to pay taxes on the increased value.

According to Dubuque's Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger, the old Urban Revitalization Districts were small and typically in historic neighborhoods. The city wanted to include more homes.

“We looked to see what that older housing stock was and wanted to expand to give the opportunity to anyone with those types of homes, possibly in a situation where they’re on a fixed income, to help try to get those homes improved," Steger said.

The new district now includes most of the Point Neighborhood and the north end. The latter is where Cathy Brimeyer lives with her husband, Mike, and their three kids.

The Brimeyers bought their home on Jackson Street in 2016. They knew it would be a fixer-upper, but were up to the challenge. However, they weren't prepared for a potentially life-threatening situation.

In July, Cathy found out her one-year-old daughter, Hannah, had lead poisoning.

"I was like, where is even safe in my home? Like panic attacks are going on," Cathy said, of the moment she found out.

Then, she sprung into action. She checked to see if her family would qualify for one of the city's lead-abatement programs, but they didn't.

"My husband made a little bit too much. And when I say a little, I mean $100 too much," Cathy said.

While they didn't qualify for any grants, they also were just outside of the old Urban Revitalization District. Not only would they have to pay for the initial home improvements, but their property taxes would also go up.

“People need help," Cathy said. "People want to take care of their homes, but if they don’t have the resources, if they’re not, you know able to bankroll themselves, then what are they supposed to be able to do?”

Now the Brimeyers are well within the city's expanded district, meaning all of the work they've done to their home since 2018 will be included in the new assessment. Cathy is so relieved to have this help that wasn't available to her before.

“We just kept moving forward because we knew this is where we wanted to be. We just have a really big heart for this neighborhood," Cathy said.

Steger hopes the expansion will help other families that are like the Brimeyers. She also adds this could help lower-income people.

"If you’re low-income, you can apply for one of the city’s programs and you can still get the tax break that the Urban Revitalization District allows," Steger explained.

If you're a homeowner in this district, you have until Tuesday, December 10 to apply for the improvements you made to your home in 2018 and 2019. You can do so here.