Dubuque homeless shelter in need of volunteers to stay open

As it's getting colder, it's only highlighting the need for homeless shelters in eastern Iowa.

Almost Home is a homeless shelter in need of volunteers in Dubuque (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

In Dubuque, one shelter could be at risk of closing if it can't get more volunteers.

Almost Home is an overflow shelter inside St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church on White Street. It has 12 beds and has already seen 45 men come through since September. Shelter Coordinator Chris Berlin takes on most of the volunteer hours.

“Basically I have three volunteers and me, and they come in on days they can actually do it because of work, family, etc. and then all the other shifts are covered by me," Berlin explained.

The shelter is open seven days a week from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. There are two shifts: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Berlin finds it difficult to cover those overnight shifts.

"A lot of people aren't overnight people, and I understand that," Berlin said. "But some people are and we could definitely use more of those."

Berlin said he is doing the overnight shifts at least six days a week. While it's tough work, it's something he's passionate about as a former resident of the shelter. When he moved to Dubuque from the Detroit, Michigan area for a new job, he needed a place to stay.

"It was short term just to kind of build up a couple of paychecks that way I was able to get, you know, the security deposit and the first month’s rent to move into my own place," Berlin said.

It was the support he received that inspired him to step up when long-time Almost Home Shelter Coordinator Jon Kelly had to step down.

"It’s more of empowering them and allowing them to build up, you know, their self-esteem because they’re kind of already somewhat down," Berlin said.

Volunteer Rodney Giles has been covering the first shift at Almost Home on Mondays for nearly a year. He said he finds the experience rewarding.

"It’s very satisfying because you feel a lot more fortunate for what you do have because you see people that don’t have a lot and you realize what they’re going through," Giles said. "You see their struggles and how they’re trying to help themselves and you get to be a part of that.”

He encouraged people to give it a try.

"It doesn't have to be that big of a commitment," Giles said. "It's about five hours of your time and usually you can come in and do a lot of other things if you want."

Resident Brian McManigle has really appreciated Almost Home being there for him while he searches for an apartment in Dubuque. He's only been a resident there for three weeks and already has something lined up for February. McManigle says Berlin "helps as much as he possibly can" and that he'd love to see more help.

"Come in and volunteer. It’s a nice place and you won’t have any trouble. All of us respect each other," McManigle said.

Area nonprofits will refer people to Almost Home. Dubuque Rescue Mission Director Rick Mihm says when his shelter is full, his employees call Almost Home. Berlin said he also receives calls from United Way, Hillcrest, and even area hospitals. Almost Home is the only option most of these men have, according to Berlin.

"Without this being open as the weather’s dropping randomly now, they’re either going to sleep in a tent or outside in the cold," Berlin said. "A lot of them have literally nowhere to go.”

As a former resident and a caring coordinator, Berlin hopes more volunteers will help keep this critical community asset open.

"Without people like them, this place would definitely not be open," he said.

If you'd like to learn more about volunteering, call 563-583-6572 or email admin@almosthomedbq.org.