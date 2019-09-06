Dubuque high school swim teams displaced as work continues on Hempstead pool

The Dubuque high school women's swim and dive teams are kicking off the season this year in a new location. Practices and meets had to be moved while the district finishes up a new pool.

Constructing a new pool for the Dubuque Community School District has been years in the making. Crews had to drain and close the former pool at Hempstead High School while construction began on the new one. Both public high schools and Wahlert Catholic used the pool for swim practice and meets.

Dubuque Senior is practicing at the YMCA, while Hempstead and Wahlert are using the pool at Loras College. Coach Renee Roos says it's not ideal.

"Travel is one of the biggest things because some of our girls still don't drive, so then they're having to get carpools from other girls or parents are having to run them across town," Roos explained.

And practices go late into the late.

"Loras will practice from 3:30-5:30, and Wahlert will go 5:30-7:30, and then we'll practice 7:30-9:30," she explained.

Roos said those late nights are tough.

"Sleep schedules have all had to be adjusted and time management has had to change a little bit, but they're all pretty adaptable and they're doing well," she said.

Currently, crews are doing a water test on the new pool at Hempstead. They've filled it to test for leaks. Activities and Athletics Director Joe Maloney says things are moving along on schedule.

"We're looking at November as a completion time, do all the finishing touches in the month of December, go through all the checklists with the construction company, and then be in the pool by the first of the year," Maloney said.

The old pool is now filled in. "The district is still looking at options as far as what we want to do with that space. Whether there's a district use for it or if there's a specific use here for Hempstead High School," Maloney said.

Roos says all of this will be worth it in the end.

"The whole new pool will be fantastic. It’ll be so much more space for us to get in, better workouts, and be more specific to everybody’s needs," she said. "We're really excited for the new pool to get done."