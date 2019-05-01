Dubuque high school making most out of extended school days

An eastern Iowa school is finding a way to make minutes of an extended school day really count.

Hempstead High School student Brenden O'Dell (right) teaches an engineering student cooking skills, which is made possible by the school's unique approach to extended school days. (Allison Wong)

On March 4th, the Dubuque Community School District extended all of its school days by 25 minutes due to a large number of snow days. Students need 1,080 hours of instruction time as required by state code.

Hempstead High School first decided to divide up those 25 minutes equally between each class period, which amounted to four or five minutes longer classes.

"It was like almost unnoticeable," teacher Aziza Wallin said.

However, in April, the principal took a different approach.

"We’ve added 25 minutes onto periods one, two, three, four, six and seven, and we did that for one week at a time," Principal Lee Kolker explained.

Kolker hoped this model would give teachers and students meaningful instruction time.

He was hoping, "to allow teachers some time to either support kids who are struggling, or give them some opportunities that they had missed to snow days.”

During the first week of May, the third period was selected for the extra 25 minutes, taking class time from about 45 minutes to 70. Wallin is taking advantage of this by collaborating with another teacher.

Half of Wallin's foods students are going to an engineering class, while half of an engineering class is visiting the foods room. Wallin set up stations with her students teaching the newcomers different cooking skills.

Sophomore foods student Brenden O'Dell taught knife skills, which he enjoyed. He said the trick was, "going at their pace instead of our own.”

Wallin said this collaboration wouldn't have been as meaningful if it weren't for the extended class period.

"That extra 25 minutes that we have this week is really helpful in order to go through everything, to touch on every point, and gives the students enough time where we’re not rushing," she said.

O'Dell appreciates this model because it's given him time to go through assignments he missed due to snow days.

He said, "it helps me out getting caught up in classes. So like last week it was my English class, and I was behind because we missed so many days.”

Hempstead will continue this rotating schedule until the last week of May. Kolker said the school will go back to dividing up the 25 minutes equally each day during the last two weeks of the school year.