Dubuque health department preparing for COVID-19

The Dubuque County Health Department is working to educate people about the novel coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

Twelve people in Iowa are being monitored for the virus, but they have not displayed any symptoms, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. So far, no one in Iowa has tested positive for the virus.

Health officials are reminding people to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or an upper arm or elbow. They also remind people to wash their hands with soap and water and to stay home if they feel sick.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as a few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

The Linn County Department of Public Health is also working to remind residents what they can do to prevent the spread of the virus.