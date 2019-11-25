Dubuque health center helping with Affordable Care Act open enrollment

Crescent Community Health Center is busy helping people sign up for health insurance with the Affordable Care Act.

Crescent Community Health Center is helping people enroll in the Affordable Care Act. Photo: Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 (Allison Wong/KCRG)

Open enrollment began on November 1 and goes through December 15. Interested persons can sign up using the HealthCare.gov website.

Angela Petsche, Outreach and Enrollment Coordinator with Crescent, said she's been very busy helping patients. She helps people look at their options and figure out which plan they're eligible for.

"Anyone can make a referral, they can stop in and talk or just give us a call here at Crescent and I can talk to them over the phone and see what their options are before they even come in to see me," Petsche said.

Petsche still has some appointments available in December and encourages people to call and set up a time to meet with her.