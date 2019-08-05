Dubuque gun store owner explains Iowa laws in wake of mass shootings

In the wake of two mass shootings that happened over the weekend, people may be wondering what are the gun laws in their state.

The Gun Depot in Dubuque sells AR-15 firearms. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

On Saturday, a man shot and killed 22 people inside of a Wal-Mart in El Paso, Texas. In less than 24 hours, another mass shooting happened in Dayton, Ohio. There, a gunman killed nine.

In Dubuque, Gun Depot owner Ken Freiburger explains some firearms terms and what's legal in Iowa. Among the items sold in his store are AR-15-style rifles.

"The AR rifle is typically just a semi-automatic rifle," Freiburger explained. Semi-automatic means someone needs to pull the trigger to fire each bullet.

Freiburger said, "you can purchase them in Iowa, the standard, semi-automatic rifle."

Many people don't know what AR stands for, according to Freiburger.

"AR, they think oh that's an assault rifle," he said. "No. It's Armalite rifle corporation that started building AR's way back when."

According to Freiburger, an assault rifle is, "a military designed rifle, capable of going full auto mode. Now, that is meaning you pull the trigger, hold the trigger, and it just keeps firing."

Freiburger says assault rifles can be purchased in Iowa with special permits and licenses. Those weapons can also cost thousands of dollars, while AR-15-style rifles can cost less than $500.

The rifles take what's referred to as "high capacity magazines."

"You can get these magazines five rounds, 10 rounds, 20 rounds, 30 rounds," Freiburger said.

Armed with knowledge, he hopes people will make the right decisions when purchasing firearms.