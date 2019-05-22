Dubuque group hosts rally against abortion bans

People in Dubuque protested recent changes in laws that restrict women's access to abortion.

People gather for a Stop the Ban rally at Washington Park in Dubuque on Wednesday, May 22. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

Alabama was the latest state to do this. The governor signed a bill into law that bans abortion in nearly all cases. There are no exceptions for rape or incest, and a doctor faces up to 99 years in prison if he or she performs an abortion.

At the Stop the Ban rally, people shared their anger and frustrations with abortion bans. Women said they feel personally attacked.

Tammy Gertsen said the issue is important to her because she has a connection to abortion.

Of that connection, she said, "I think having had to make a choice, and it was hard, whether to go with this or not, it is an extremely hard choice to make and I think at that point that's all I'm going to say."

About 30 women and men were at the rally, which lasted for nearly an hour.