Dubuque extends parking related enforcement suspensions through May 31

The City of Dubuque is extending its suspension of the enforcement of parking meter violations as well as fees associated with city-owned parking lots and ramps through May 31.

That means parking customers are not required to feed/pay the parking meters in Dubuque. The suspension of enforcement also covers monthly parking fees for city lots and ramps, as well as hourly and daily parking ramp and lot fees.

Monthly permit holders will not be billed and will retain their current parking spaces during this time. The city says it plans to reinstate permit monthly billing on June 1.

The city also said that other street parking regulations will continue to be enforced in accordance with city code, including:



street storage (vehicles parked on the street longer than 24 hours without moving)



disabled parking spaces



fire zone compliance

