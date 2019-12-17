Dubuque elementary school gets kids involved in political process with 'mock convention'

Elementary students in Dubuque are in the process of selecting their Democratic nominee for President in a "mock convention".

Table Mound students gather for a mock convention to select a Democratic presidential nominee on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 (Allison Wong/KCRG)

Table Mound Elementary School has hosted this event every four years since 1968. For more than a month, students have been researching five candidates: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren. Teachers have focused their research on two issues.

“We focused on education and we focused on the environment because we’re a green vision school," Melissa Cook, a Table Mound teacher, said. "We stay out of the more dramatics.”

By focusing on issues that matter to the students, Cook said they tried to keep this a positive and non-partisan experience.

"We want them to learn early that they have a voice and they should use their voice to make a change," Cook said.

Each class represented a state and were able to cast their votes during the convention on Tuesday. Third-grader Maximilian Valenti said he chose Buttigieg.

"My teacher wrote something on the board about Pete and I was like 'Pete'," Max said.

The students also learned about their states and were able to wear costumes during the convention.

Cook said it may seem like a large undertaking, but students are great about understanding this process.

“You think it’d be really hard, but they really get it. They do a really nice job talking about each candidate," Cook said.

In the first round of voting, the student body did not reach a majority on any of the candidates. There will be a final round on Wednesday.