Dubuque duo puts kids center stage with summer theater program

With anything she does in life, Megan Schumacher goes all out. As she supervises a kids' theater camp, she's so intentive on each student's performance, giving personal feedback. "That was so good," she said to one student on a Wednesday morning.

Megan Schumacher (right) teaches a group of kids at the Rising Star Theatre Company kids camp on Wednesday, June 26. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

When she gets up to prove a point, she does a full-on impression of a monkey. She's not afraid to be silly and put herself out there, which is what she's been teaching kids for more than 10 years through the Rising Star Theatre Company. She started the company with Nick Halder.

"We didn't have any money, we didn't have anything but we were like, 'let's go ahead and try it.' So we scraped up enough to get the rights to the show, and we did Godspell our first year 10 years ago," Schumacher explained.

In the time since then, Rising Star has expanded to offer three productions each summer, and even kids' camps. Each child is seen, heard and applauded at Rising Star.

"We always say that we are supporting future art supporters," Schumacher said.

The students involved are learning a lot more than how to act, sing, and dance. Schumacher and Halder say they learn life lessons.

"What they learn in theater is more than how to be on stage. It’s those communication skills and it’s confidence," Schumacher said. "We have students that can barely audition their first year, and then they come back the next year after having done the show and been in it, and they are like a totally different person."

Halder says that's one of the greatest parts about their jobs. He said, "it’s amazing to see them one, grow as artists, but two, as people. And I think that’s the intrinsic value in what we do here in the arts in general. And I can’t put a dollar amount on that."

The pair have watched so many kids grow up over the years and the company has such an impact on them that they keep coming back.

Aidan McSperrin is a perfect example. After starring in many shows, he's now an intern teaching the kids' camp. He loves what Megan and Nick have created at Rising Star.

"They're really comfortable people and they encourage you to go outside of your comfort zone, to maybe get a little goofy, and it's a safe place to do that," he said. "I think that's really important."

So many people will tell you these two are doing so much for kids in Dubuque, but they'll never expect a standing ovation.

"It takes much more than just the two of us to do what we do. And it's through the generous support of people that donate their time, their talents and their dollars," Halder said.

"It doesn't feel like I'm making a huge difference and I don't think of it that way," Schumacher said. "I just think about what I can teach that student who's in front of me right now."