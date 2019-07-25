Dubuque dog group proposes location, ideas for new dog park

A Dubuque group is proposing a location and ideas for a new dog park.

FIDO (Friendly Intelligent Dog Owners) of Dubuque is proposing a new dog park in this plot of land in the Port of Dubuque. (Courtesy: FIDO)

The group FIDO (Friendly Intelligent Dog Owners) of Dubuque created a petition to get a new dog park in the Port of Dubuque. Organizers believe it aligns with the city's goal of becoming a more pet-friendly city.

Dubuque currently has a dog park located on N Grandview Ave., but dog owners say there is room for improvement. Abby Schmerbach brings her husky named Heidi to the park frequently, and she wishes it offered so much more.

"There’s not any agility courses," she said. "There’s not a whole lot of shade, especially during the day hours."

FIDO of Dubuque President Lisa Johnson says the off-street parking can also be dangerous.

Johnson believes a 10 acre plot of city-owned land in the Port is a great soluation.

"We felt it was a nice space," she said. "The city already owns that lot. It has great amenities already around it. There’s parking, there’s water, it’s pretty easy to get to walkability.”

A vide of renderings shows the group's ideas for the features inside of the park.

"We would love to see a splash pad, some place for dogs to dig, varied topography, which means it would be not just one flat, open place with a fence around it," Johnson said. "Some of it is a little over the top, but at this point we're just shooting for the moon saying, 'look what you could have.' We'll see what actually comes out of that."

The Port is home to tourist attractions, but also businesses. People who work in the area say it'd be nice to have the park in this now empty space.

Thomas Dowell said, "even me on my lunch break to walk down and see people with dogs and stuff in the park would be a good break from my day."

Even though the idea isn't set in stone, it's getting dog owners excited.

"I think that's really good for people," Schmerbach said.