Dubuque doctor creates fundraiser to help Marshallese community fighting COVID-19

Dr. Mark Janes, a pulmonologist in Dubuque, is raising money to help Marshallese families who do not have insurance but have loved ones diagnosed with COVID-19.

The donation page on GoFundMe, started by Dr. Mark Janes, of Dubuque, to help cover medical expenses for the Marshallese population in the area who are fighting COVID-19. (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

People from the Marshall Islands have protected legal status in America, but cannot access Medicaid and rely on charity for medical care if they do not get insurance through work.

There are about 800 people in Dubuque who once lived in the Marshall Islands. Many are still learning English and work in low wage jobs, and most do not have private health insurance.

When Janes learned that people in the Marshallese population had contracted the coronavirus, he wanted to do something to help. He started an online donation page on GoFundMe four days ago and, already, 300 people have donated, bringing in more than $23,000.

Janes said he did not expect people to respond to this online fundraiser in this way, and he hopes people will continue to support the Marshallese in Dubuque.

"I would love it if people would contact their congressmen and senators to push to allow Marshallese people to at least be allowed to have Title 19," Janes said.

Right now, this community cannot access Title 19, also known as Medicaid. Their legal status in the United States allows them to work in the country, but not access programs like public health insurance.

Janes said his plan is to continue helping the Marshallese community in Dubuque until they are able to get reliable health insurance.