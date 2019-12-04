Dubuque deputies find meth, marijuana in car during traffic stop; driver arrested

The Dubuque Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a man after they found methamphetamine as well as a small amount of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

Around 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, deputies stopped Tyson Wahlen, 33, of Dodgeville, for speeding on Highway 61 near Lake Eleanor Road.

During the stop, a sheriff's office K9 detected the presence of drugs in the car. Deputies found 1.27 pounds of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.

Wahlen went to jail on drug-related charges.