Dubuque daycares see fewer kids walk through the doors

Daycare centers in Dubuque are seeing fewer kids walk through the front door.

Kids play at the Marita Theisen Childcare Center in Dubuque on August 26, 2019. (Allison Wong/KCRG)

Deb McDonnell, co-director of Young-Uns Childcare Center, said the main reason for that is the uncertainty.

“Parents just don't know: should they continue their kids' regular schedules and routines or keep them home?” she said. “This is an unprecedented situation.”

Even though some childcare providers are recommending parents to not bring their kids in if they do not have to, Jordanne Stevens, who is both a parent and a childcare provider, said this could ultimately be detrimental to children.

“A month is extensive, six weeks is extensive,” Stevens said. “It's a long time even for a kid to be out of their normal routine.”

For that reason, daycares are going the extra mile to ensure their centers are ready to ensure that kids will be safe and healthy. Some of the precautions these daycares are taking include parents dropping the kids at the door without coming into the building, excessive hand-washing, and separating the kids to have as fewer children in a single room as possible.

Aside from that, Jacob Rios, co-owner of Little Leaps Learning Academy, said parents should also be keeping an eye on what type of childcare they provide their children.

“If people start doing pop-up daycares that are unregistered and not licensed then you're compromising the quality of the childcare that you're going into,” he said. According to Rios, this is becoming a trend in the Dubuque area.

While there is no sign that they will be asked to close their doors, the fear lingers within childcare providers. Rios said having to close could cause serious damage to the daycare industry.

“We definitely don't want to close because what happens here in six months when we have to open up again?” he asked. “These people might find other jobs, daycares would be at a loss.”

Stevens assured parents that daycare centers in Dubuque are prepared to deal with the situation.

“If you have to go to work, go to work,” she said. “I am a mother and I have been doing this for seven years (working with children) and all of the staff I work with is taking this very seriously.”

Stevens added that they all “care about the kids” and that their priorities come first.

The Department of Human Services wants daycares and parents to know some new guidelines due to the COVID-19 outbreak. There should be 10 kids or less in a room, they must take temperatures of all kids at arrival, remove any plush toys, and let the state know about closures, illnesses and open slots in case essential workers.