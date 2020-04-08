Dubuque couple puts up stand to collect donations for people in need during pandemic

A Dubuque couple is setting up a stand to accept donations for people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

A variety of items collected by Korrin and Sean Schriver, of Dubuque. The items will be available to those facing hardships during the coronavirus pandemic. (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

Korrin and Sean Schriver, who got the idea from a Facebook group called "I Need Help - Dubuque," have already received food, cleaning supplies, and even books and crayons. The couple is also accepting monetary donations.

As teachers themselves, for them this is about sympathizing with students facing uncertainty and parents who live paycheck to paycheck.

"It is really important to support people in times of need, especially these children that rely on school for so much," Korrin said.

Sean added that, even though he does not know the pain parents experience when having to decide whether to pay rent or buy groceries, he can imagine it.

"So if this is how we can help out, by having a collection point, you know, it feels good," Sean said.

The donations left in this stand, located in 2815 Jackson Street, are available for anyone in need.