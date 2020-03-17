Dubuque county sheriff changes protocol with coronavirus

To keep both citizens and deputies safe, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office has made changes to their normal protocols, including having deputies conduct as much business as possible outdoors.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department has changed protocol to practice social distancing. Photo: Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

Deputies will only go indoors to collect evidence, perform life-saving measures, or protect a citizen in emergency situations.

The front lobby to the sheriff's office is also closed to the general public except for sex offender check-ins.

Sheriff Joe Kennedy said it is to make sure they can do their job to the best of their ability.

"We want our people to be able to come to work and protect the public," Kennedy said. "At the end of the day, we don't want to have a bunch of people that are off sick and then have something happen out in the public and then we don't have enough people to respond."

All outside programming in the jail has also been stopped to protect the health of inmates.