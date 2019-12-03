Dubuque council signs off on Lower Bee Branch Creek security plan

Dubuque is starting the process of adding security cameras to the area of Lower Bee Branch Creek.

Lower Bee Branch Creek in the City of Dubuque (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

The plan calls for installing 21 cameras with 10,000 feet of fiber-optic conduit. Workers will also install two new network cabinets that will be integrated into the city-wide camera network.

The city has budgeted $350,000 for the project, but will be reimbursed by state sales tax bonds.

The goal is to complete the work by June 2020.