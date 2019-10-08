Dubuque council Ward 3 primary election decided by razor-thin margin

Voters in Dubuque's Ward 3 chose candidates for a vacant city council seat in a primary election on Tuesday, though one result is close enough that it could head to a recount.

Danny Sprank will easily advance with 325 votes or 62.7 percent of the vote. Phil Atkinson also qualified with 98 votes or 18.9 percent of the vote. Angie Ma finished third, with 93 votes, or 18 percent of the vote. There were two votes for write-in candidates.

The top two finishers in the primary go on to compete head-to-head. However, due to the small gap between the second- and third-place finishers, definitive results could be reached after Dubuque County election officials canvass the results on Thursday, October 10 at 1:00 p.m.

If the results stand, and Ma would like to ask for a recount, she would need to do so by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11.

The winner of the seat in November will serve a two-year term.

Turnout across the two wards which had primary elections on Tuesday was 7.1 percent.