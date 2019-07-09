Dubuque corn-ivores crave Fincel's Sweet Corn amidst record late harvest

A cold spring is keeping a Dubuque summer treat off dinner tables and in the fields. People still haven't gotten a taste of Fincel's Sweet Corn.

Sarah Fincel helps a customer at the Fincel's Sweet Corn stand in the Plaza 20 parking lot on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

On a Tuesday, Sarah Fincel greeted customers at their Plaza 20 tent. People picked out tomatoes, cucumbers, and green beans while asking, "where is the sweet corn?"

“That is our most common question," Sarah said.

The family is known for its sweet corn, which it usually has ready by the Fourth of July. However, they weren't able to make that deadline this year.

"We planted April 13, that’s within our normal planting time, but with cold, wet, cloudy days, it just didn’t want to grow as fast as it normally does," she said. "We were just happy to get it in while we could.”

Once those first seeds were planted, it was hard for the family to do consecutive plantings.

"Corn likes it warm. Corn likes the ground temperatures to be a certain temperature. When we got things planted it was still not quite 50 degrees ground temperature or 50 degree nights at night, so it was a little bit slower to get started," Sarah explained.

Jennifer McClimon stopped by the Plaza 20 tent with her son Evan and daughter Ari. The family is anxiously waiting for corn.

"It's the only time that they willingly do work around the house," Jennifer said. "They will take everything outside, and they will peel it and take all of the extra stuff off, and actually help me prepare supper.”

Evan said the corn is worth the work and that he's, "ready for it to be ready.”

Sarah said the corn will hopefully be picked on Sunday morning, July 14, although she couldn't say for certain. "We’re not going to be 100 percent certain until we actually walk into the field and open some ears and we hope to do that Friday night," she said.

If they pick on Sunday, it will be the latest first corn the family has ever had.

Sarah said, "the earliest ever was June 23 and the latest ever was July 13, and all of that has been in the span of the last 10 years. So we’ve had our earliest year ever and this is going to be our new latest year ever for it.”

The Fincels know the anticipation is building, and they can't wait to get the sweet corn onto dinner tables across the midwest.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if I see people camping out here to get their first corn for hopefully Sunday morning," Sarah joked.