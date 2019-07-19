Dubuque cools down at Flora Park Pool

With the weather, this hot, swimming pools are pretty popular places to cool down.

And in Dubuque, plenty of people have been enjoying the water at the Flora Park Pool.

And pool managers are making sure they have enough staff to give lifeguards plenty of breaks in this heat.

Both swimmers and lifeguards have higher risks of heat exhaustion in the extreme temperatures.

Usually this time of year, the pool starts seeing a downtick in attendance.

But with this week's temperatures, pool manager Drake Oswald notes that's not the case. "We have seen a huge uptick in patronage, especially for so late in the season. Normally around this time, we start to see numbers drop, drop, drop, but it was kind of a slow June but a super busy July."

Oswald says it's much more stressful for lifeguards with temperatures this high.

Staff hand out ice packs to be sure the guards stay cool and alert.