Dubuque considering splitting $1.8M dock cost with company

Dubuque officials are considering sharing the cost of building a $1.8 million dock that would let river cruise ships stop to let passengers explore the city.

A 20-year agreement between the city and Viking Cruises calls for them to split the cost of constructing the dock on the Mississippi River near Grand Harbor Resort and Waterpark.

Once Viking launches its Mississippi River cruises, the company would have exclusive rights to the dock for its boats.

But other vessels would be able to use the dock when Viking boats are not.

The dock would be removed from the water and stored in the winter.