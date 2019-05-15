Dubuque club hosting kayaking, trash clean up event on Saturday

A Dubuque club wants you to help clean up the Mississippi River through its trash tournament.

The Dubuque Kayak and Paddlers club is hosting a trash tournament on Saturday to pick up trash along the Mississippi River. (Allison Wong, KCRG)

Dubuque Kayak and Paddlers is hosting a trash tournament on Saturday, May 18th. Its goal is to get people out on the water while also cleaning up the environment.

Both the tournament and the club were started by Korrin and Sean Schriver. They both enjoy spending time on the river but noticed there's a lot of trash in it. So they decided to host an event to get people out on the water while also doing good.

"With the kayak group, as it’s grown, we wanted to do more events and get people together more so we thought this would be a fun way to help clean up the river but then also get a lot of people to meet each other so they could go out and paddle together," Korrin said.

People can register on Saturday at AY McDonald Park between 9 and 10 a.m. The Schrivers will supply mesh bags, trash bags, and grabbers. People can participate between 10 and 4. The Schrivers will weigh the trash and hand out prizes.

"There will be more than just first, second and third place prizes," Korrin said. "We'll have quite a few spots for prizes so it's a good chance if you come out, you're probably going to walk away with something."

Learn more about the event on their Facebook page. A rain date is set for June 1st.