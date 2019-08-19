Dubuque city councilwoman vacating seat

Dubuque city councilwoman Kate Larson announced she's vacating her seat Monday night.

Kate Larson (Courtesy Photo)

She announced at the end of the meeting that she has to relocate to central Illinois due to a job change.

"Due to unforeseen job changes over the last year, it is with deep regret that I must announce the end of my tenure on Dubuque City Council," Larson said.

Larson said she will be available to serve until the end of the year.

"Please know that this decision did not come lightly or easily and that I will take the wealth of knowledge gained from residents, colleagues, commissioners, and staff and apply it to make a difference wherever I land," Larson said.

She serves the third ward and her term was set to expire at the end of 2021.